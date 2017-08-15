August 15, 2017

J.J. Blickstein

GEOLOGIST MADE OF FOG IN THE CONGO

we are so young between the portrait of the heart and the warm sea

we are gradual

impatient

cambrian snagged in the soft fetish

red spleen in the native

his sandals become blue dogs hunting the enemy

and why shouldn’t the wound be supernatural?

the whole sky a lung

drinker of blood

there are ropes dangling from the stars

carbon and the secret squeezed from the wood

we re-imagine and destroy ourselves between breath

counting

orgy and drum

hunger and new emotions slice the throat of the goat

nothing dies

we bleed it from its restlessness

he cuts a knife from the world to reshape a world

and we become beautiful

where there are things the world becomes round

the eyes of the fetish are mirrors and teeth—

pound the body with nails and disciples to sweat the soul to the skin

to vomit the sun and amazing images of laughing or killing

fossils of light and we are the future looking back back

wanting to believe like genes that there is strength in numbers

and it takes courage to love the dirty and broken bones

that are villages

we name the stars like our ancestors

who seem to be running away from us

who’s catching up to who weightless and in love?

—from Rattle #11, Summer 1999

Tribute to Editors

J.J. Blickstein: “My mother was an African-American mystic and civil rights activist. My father is a Jewish geochemist from Brooklyn. Both of these extremes signed a peace treaty, realizing that they must live and work together in the geography of the self.” (webpage)

