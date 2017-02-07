February 7, 2017

Jeffery Bahr

GENEALOGY

Outside, it’s cold like the day

my father’s grandpa drowned

while Sigrid salted cod on walls

of stacked antlers. Their sons

and daughter fled to Eden

Prairie. One, my father’s uncle, lost

a claim in Manitoba, another crashed

a Hupmobile. One died ice-fishing.

My father’s mother, pink and vicious, made

him cover the bidet with plywood

when we lived in Tehran. Made me drive

all over Fairfax County in search

of Carnival glass. Told me “Never

marry a woman for her looks.” My mother’s

dad lost his lungs to mustard gas. Her mom

never gambled. Betty lived in Hollywood

working at the studios, roller-skating

with a man who would later play

Tonto. She rented a room

in a house with a victory garden until

the Tamuras were shipped

to Utah, then married Dad, who left

to kill Koreans. On the ship

to Japan to join him in Kobe, my sister

scared me with stories of dwarves. My children’s

mom is small and pale, like the pages

of an appointment book, except when speaking

Spanish. Then, her hands become larakeets, her eyes

marcasite. Her grandfather knew the Franks

before they moved to Holland, and he

to Pasadena, where he never met

my mother who skis like she’s waltzing,

or my father, who came home and built

a barbeque of brick, or my sister the shrink,

or my brother who sells drugs, or my other sister

for that matter. They all live

in California and no one

ever dies. There’s a boy

at the bus stop who dances

in place: knit cap, heavy coat, an extra

chromosome, perhaps. Sometimes he raises

his arms and spins. The world starts with him.

—from Rattle #16, Winter 2001

__________

Jeffery Bahr: “The three strongest influences on my writing have been Ted Hughes, Billy Collins, and Jorie Graham, which I think says something about my literary schizophrenia.” (website)