December 15, 2016

John Balaban

FOR THE MISSING IN ACTION

Hazed with heat and harvest dust

the air swam with flying husks

as men whacked rice sheaves into bins

and all across the sunstruck fields

red flags hung from bamboo poles.

Beyond the last treeline on the horizon

beyond the coconut palms and eucalyptus

out in the moon zone puckered by bombs

the dead earth where no one ventures,

the boys found it, foolish boys

riding buffaloes in craterlands

where at night bombs thump and ghosts howl.

A green patch on the raw earth.

And now they’ve led the farmers here,

the kerchiefed women in baggy pants,

the men with sickles and flails, children

herding ducks with switches-all

staring from a crater berm; silent:

In that dead place the weeds had formed a man

where someone died and fertilized the earth, with flesh

and blood, with tears, with longing for loved ones.

No scrap remained; not even a buckle

survived the monsoons, just a green creature,

a viney man, supine, with posies for eyes,

butterflies for buttons, a lily for a tongue.

Now when huddled asleep together

the farmers hear a rustly footfall

as the leaf-man rises and stumbles to them.

—from Rattle #13, Summer 2000

Tribute to Soldier Poets

__________

For more on John Balaban, visit his website.