March 8, 2017

Chrys Tobey

FOR THE ARCHAEOLOGIST WHO HAS BEEN STUDYING STONES FOR EIGHTEEN MONTHS

You’re trying to recreate how Neanderthals made

stone tools, trying to understand something from forty

thousand years ago, trying to understand someone from

forty thousand years ago, and as you sit chipping away at

rock, I sit comfortably on my couch watching your televised

moderately handsome face, in awe of your devotion, in awe

of your dedication to a damn rock. I won’t lie, whatever-your-

name-is, your hunger for shaping stone tools makes me think

if you can give a rock this much attention, with this much precision

and this much passion, if you can desire a rock for almost two years,

imagine what you can do in bed. I’m sure you’ve already imagined this,

and pardon me for seeing sex in everything, but I assume

Neanderthals saw sex in everything, too, so please forgive my

Paleolithic impulse to want you to study the circumference of my wrists,

slope of my tongue, symmetry of my thighs. Forgive me for wanting

to fuck like a Neanderthal. No sex toys, no shame,

just eighteen months of skin on skin, eighteen months

of learning how to suck like a Neanderthal, how to sweat

like a Neanderthal, how to scream like a Neanderthal, and then

we’ll go back to being Homo sapiens and move on.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

Chrys Tobey: “When I was a younger human, I fell in love with reading because Virginia Woolf, Sandra Cisneros, Sylvia Plath, Garcia Marquez, and Toni Morrison made me feel less alone. I think this is why I write. It makes me feel less alone.” (website)