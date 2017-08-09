August 9, 2017

Alex Harper

FALLERS

I wasn’t used to alcohol except a pint

so when the lads organised a day-trip

to the races and we drank Pimm’s

like it was barley water, on the coach

and more on the course, I was deserted

by my ability to stand.

So I lay on the ground in the public enclosure.

Patrons muttered I was a disgrace

and part of me was ashamed but

the simpler part liked the softness of the grass,

the galloping I could feel but couldn’t see,

and the stillness of it, safety, nowhere left

to fall, nothing to take in but the sky

which was my prize that afternoon,

and worse things than debasement happen

at sea, and there were shit times ahead

so I was grateful for that holiday

from the tyranny of walking or loading my hopes

on a creature resigned to carrying

the one who whips, and unaware

that the Land Rover which shadows the race

contains the vet, who if a crucial bone is broken

mends it with kind noise then darkness,

better the abstract purity of blue, unowned,

untrained, unridden, unwatched by anyone else

that day, and for the space of those hours

I was winning, happy and undone, until

the light began to fail and it was time to go home,

back to the life with a web of fractures

and black ideas about how it was going to end.

—from Rattle #56, Summer 2017

Tribute to Poets with Mental Illness

__________

Alex Harper: “Diagnosed over ten years ago, and medication-taking since then, though a few times I’ve fallen off the wagon for the usual delusional reasons (I’m cured!) which, to my regret, never ends well for myself or others round me. I wish I was a daily, diligent, careful, profile-building writer, but there are months I can’t write at all, and then weeks when all language shimmers with possibility and I write a lot. I tell myself, when that phase comes, that this time it will last forever. It never does. So, a patchwork poetry career. A patchwork life.” (website)