May 26, 2017

Ace Boggess

FACEBOOK KEEPS TELLING ME

I should be friends with my ex-wife,

extend handshake & chivalrous salute,

as if we might hang out

somewhere between servers &

play Gin Rummy, digital checkers,

as if not-enemies isn’t enough;

we have to like each other, &

our posts. Her face appears,

sadly smiling, on my screen

like a phantom, like any

of one hundred thousand memories,

ambiguous. +Add Friend,

the social network strong-arms me,

demanding I send a new request

as though she wouldn’t request in turn

twenty years of her life back, &

I wouldn’t find it too disturbing

to read about her relationship status,

thumb through pictures of her travels

to beaches, zoos, concerts, cathedrals,

with whomever might prove

martyr enough for love.

I’m much too busy regretting,

also trying to forget, & dancing

in a dark & empty room,

while wondering how I should

pitch Facebook on an +Add

Not-Enemy button for those

we’d rather not know, except we do.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

[download audio]

__________

Ace Boggess: “However tragic or romantic, however chaotic or routine, life is absurd. I’m fascinated by the absurdity. I want to collect it in mason jars and give those out as gifts. That’s why I write poems, also an absurd thing to do. Well, that and I have few other useful skills. I mean, who would hire me? My current motto: ‘Will Post Poems to Facebook for Food.’” (webpage)