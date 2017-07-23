Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach

EVERY MUSICIAN’S SUICIDE MAKES ME THINK

of the first time you told me goodbye

over landlines when we were such children

and the morning seemed years away

how you warned me you wouldn’t last

the night and the promise

of my body wasn’t enough

to keep you but the next day

we made love on the floor

and I told you how hard it was

to know your body— a sinking boat a run-over deer’s ribcage

warm and expanding

slower with each step thick bass strings

roped into silent nooses

a small boy’s voice set to man’s music—

you told me it was easy

to want nothing

and feel it

told me this after you came

and I didn’t believe you

trusted an ocean

of dead fish

was still an ocean

trusted such a mouth

must want for me to swim

inside but desire

for another body

doesn’t mean love

for your own and if your desire

were that ocean

it’d be one of mouths gasping.

—Poets Respond

July 23, 2017

__________

Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach: “On the day Chris Cornell died, my first thought went to my husband, a huge fan and incredibly talented musician himself, who also struggles with depression. A man who holds a deep admiration for other artists and life, while often being overwhelmed by thoughts of the opposite. Hearing of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington’s death, and that his body was found on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday, and then reading about their friendship and the open letter Bennington wrote in response to his friend’s suicide, I was again, taken to the musician I fell in love with and married. I felt at once grateful to still have him and scared at the prospect of this being temporary and fragile, living every day on the cusp of loss. I wrote this poem as a way of figuring out my own feelings about loving someone who fights this heavy darkness, a poem about being there to see the fight and feeling powerless to help.” (website)