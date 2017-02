Nicholas Chritton (age 7)

DREAMS

One sunny day I asked the ground: “How long have you been sitting here?”

And the ground said: “I do not know. It is rather boring. I wish I could be up in the sky.”

I said: “How about I tie balloons to you, then you can float away.”

And the ground said: “Sure.”

So I did and we floated away.

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Nicholas Chritton: “I like poetry because poetry is fun to write and because it can be funny.”