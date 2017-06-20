June 20, 2017

Bob Johnston

DOUBLE HELIX

The road leads downward, away from reality,

a giant ramp for a parking garage,

a bobsled run packed with snow,

turns unreasonably banked,

an infinite spiral.

The road to hell is paved

The transcendent bobsled skids

onto a frigid plain covered with six feet of snow,

an Eskimo hell.

A stranger in a strange

The city is laid out in neat icy squares,

unpopulated on this Saturday night.

All the fantastic citizens have gone to the mall,

the center of everything bright and beautiful,

three miles across, yellow and red brick,

snack bars, kiosks, stores, rest rooms,

but no exits.

All that glitters is not

Each rest room is four-dimensional,

an intricately coiled inner ear that leads back

to the beginning. Pollution slithers

from the snack bars onto the store fronts,

a gigantic two-dimensional movie set

populated by extras with frozen feet

and nondimensional faces.

Let the dead bury

At the very center of the mall, an iron staircase

spirals upward into the fog, a trail

back to reality. But the staircase is not

miraculous: At first touch it crumbles

into a heap of red rust.

Let my people

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

Bob Johnston: “The poetry they taught us in school convinced me that this stuff was for wimps, weirdos, and girls. It took me fifty years to see the light, and I’ve been trying to make up for lost time ever since. At least I know now what I want to be when I grow up.” (book)