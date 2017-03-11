March 11, 2017

Makaila Dean (age 15)

DISS

Hurt is a backfiring risk

Missing someone you don’t wanna miss

Thinking about the memories you can’t dismiss

Knowing this rhyme should really be a diss

And hurt left behind like a shackled kiss

Don’t know why I keep putting myself in the same situations

Don’t know why I’m repeating myself in the same way but with different quotations

Boomeranging mistakes like I’m stuck in the same stations

Because I didn’t think

I believe why it’s so hard for me to let go

Is because I constantly see my father walking in and out the door

I promise you it just seems like he’s taking his time at the store

But I know they’re dumb in love and do but don’t wanna let go

My problem is I like to say forever

Pain in my heart only leaves it severed

Picking up the pieces broken by you trying to get it together

My thoughts for you as cold as a basement cellar

Not knowing if I can recover at all

Is Makaila just trying to stall because she doesn’t know how to move on

Momma said leave these dumb little boys alone

But did I listen? Nawl

Broke it off over text like a hit and run

You didn’t hit so I guess you thought I was no fun

Rumors spread my arms wrapped around other boys

But you and I know that was just a decoy

A scapegoat to get away

Now I’m glad you neither came back nor stayed

Your literacy was amiss

Vocabulary wasn’t at all crisp

Even if you can comprehend this rap you will see it as a diss

Missing the person who did you wrong

Feeling like you’re constantly making the same rap or the same song

Finding a piece of them in everything that comes along

Wanting everything associated with him just to be gone

All the words in my mouth taped shut and unsung

Right now I’m just too young

Starting to listen to the words that come from my mother’s tongue

Hurt is a backfiring risk

Memories leaving with nothing to reminisce

Now this rhyme is classified as a diss

Who is the dude I use to miss?

