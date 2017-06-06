June 6, 2017

DESIRE FOR MELODY
A black piano bench stands by itself
in the middle of a shopping mall.
People walking by wonder, “Where is the piano?”
It’s in a different state,
standing beside a rural highway,
tilting slightly into a ditch.
People stop their cars
but they do not get out—
where could they put a piano?
Then they drive away
embarrassed finally by the silence.
Meanwhile in the mall
a young girl sits down on the piano bench,
lifts her hands in the air in front of her
and waits.
—from Rattle #9, Summer 1998