Sonia Greenfield

DEAR KIM JONG-UN,

Do you work out? Because I’ve seen a lot of flexing

going on in state houses while the rest of us

are just trying to figure out what to feed our kids

when they want nothing but pizza, so we come up

with novel ways to pair bread and cheese as if

we’re fooling ourselves into thinking it’s not pizza.

Do you like cheese? My son likes string cheese best,

Manchego second, and sharp cheddar at a distant third.

I would be happy to feel your biceps if it would mean

endless bomb-free days of incognito pizza. Do you think

your ego is more Maine Coon in that it’s big and plush

or is it more Siamese in that it is almost slick to the touch

and likes to talk loudly in the middle of the night

while you’re trying to sleep? If you want I will stroke

your ego until it purrs if you put away your pet

submarine. I saw that picture of you posing

with your warhead, and I really like your fur hat

but was a little surprised to see that nuclear annihilation

could be wrapped in a package that looks like a prismatic ball

meant to turn and toss reflected red spotlights

all over a club floor. Do you like to disco? My son

likes to play freeze dance at summer camp to songs

by Lady Gaga. I know under your double-breasted

khaki coat a heart beats same as mine. Do you like

children? My son has a beauty mark next to his mouth

and eyelashes every lady says she want to steal.

He is made of cameo pink incandescence and clumsy

grace. I can feel his guileless heart hammer through

the thin wall of his chest which can’t be much different

than your daughter’s delicate ribs wrapping around her motor

as a hand cups a flame to keep it from blowing out.

—Poets Respond

August 8, 2017

[download audio]

__________

Sonia Greenfield: “In the news this week were several stories about North Korea’s missiles and nuclear aspirations. One wonders whether such stories are meant to elicit fear with their doomsday scenarios or whether they are meant to inform us of a true threat. Either way, the rest of us, the citizens in our homes—presumably in either country—are just trying to keep our children alive.” (website)