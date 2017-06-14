June 14, 2017

Shireen Madon

DEAR BODY

Body, be who you need to be. Brown girl in an orange dress.

Red macaw in a canopy. Be flock. Be the oldest living thing

rooted beneath the language of things. The cypress your mother

called Sarv-e Abarkuh. Be a life less heavy with history.

Be the little boy who skips school to sell tea on the street. Be a box

of pears clothed in gold paper. Be something more tart. Lime. Be mouth,

be kingdom. Wear something made of infinity. Be sunset

over a silk Zardosi sea. Be the young girl who survived a drowning

by her loved ones. Be acid. Be sailed. Be colony. Be endangered

and dangerous. Wear your own damp skin. Body, be something

useful. Be dam and river the desert like blue streamers.

River the village like the saddest epic. When you lay in the street

with blood pooling around you, be memory. Be at the center

of living. If nothing else, be a shadow of the thing.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

__________

Shireen Madon: “We live in a world with two faces—one borderless and one increasingly bordered. We build walls and prop up tent cities. We forget the lessons we’ve learned—or maybe it’s that we forget to share them. Poetry is a way to map our experiences. A shared navigation system. I write to be less lost.”