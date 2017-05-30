May 30, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2017: Editor’s Choice

Image: “And the Wolf” by Laura Jensen. “Coyote” was written by Suzanne Langlois for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2017, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

Suzanne Langlois

COYOTE

In the dreams, I look down

at my arms and they are legs.

I do not wear clothing,

but I am not naked.

My mouth opens nearly

from ear to ear and contains

no words. In the dreams,

I don’t need words in my mouth

—my teeth are sharp enough

to speak for themselves,

to take what they want

without asking.

In a den somewhere a creature

sleeps and dreams her body bald.

She howls in terror and strange

sounds come from her throat—

they sound like my god

why have you forsaken me?

She rises to join her people

but they back away snarling

and then turn and run.

She tries to run with them

but they disappear into the trees

and she can not catch

their scent. Her nose is deaf.

In the dreams, I leave

my bedroom through

the claw-torn screen.

I follow an anguished cry

I can hear with my nose.

It leads me to a den where

a naked woman rocks

on her haunches and howls

her aloneness. Her eyes

are wild but her body is not.

It is a trap she will die in.

The dream always ends

the same way—I wake

just as a bullet opens the body

I was wearing a moment ago.

Always, it takes a long moment

before I can move my limbs,

which are numb and stiff,

as though they belonged

to someone else. Always,

I am unable to make a sound

until I do, and then it is

never the sound I expected.

—Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2017

Editor’s Choice

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green, on this selection: “It was the powerful ambiguity of the last lines that sealed it for me, but the poem overall tells a rich and surreal story in very few words, keeping us always slightly off-balance, as the best speculative poetry often does. Who is really dreaming who? This haunting painting deserved a haunting poem.”