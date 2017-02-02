February 2, 2017

Jamaica Baldwin

CALL ME BY MY NAME

Between Nina Simon’s teeth and pendulum quiver—

A tiny white misery unfolds

from the Appalachian hills.

Men with black lungs

gather in red caps

for their right to descend

again. Polished white

women give control

of their wombs to a salmon-

skinned savior for a myth.

Alternative fact: he will come for you too.

I’m the brown daughter

of a white woman who voted blue

and now has made a nest

called sorrow from twigs of left-

wing shame, from shards of blue

glass bottles and jellyfish,

from coral reef blue and eye bruise

blue, from her, there’s plenty of room

for you blue, but how do I tell her

I can’t live there too? How do I

tell her she named me after papaya

flesh and cornhusk, after sweet

juice of black women’s song,

whose only known border is water,

who dip sacramental bread in

Obea chant? Slow churned

memories of the Arawak.

Did she know they were a poetic

people when she named me?

Did she prophecy the sap of Ackee tree

lingering in the ashen grooves

of my knees and elbows?

Their jerk and rock-steady lilt.

What I don’t know of them

is the white space of every page

I’ve not yet written. What I don’t know

of my people is their name.

A tiny white misery smokes

meth in the alluvial plains

of Missouri. Make America great

again! slides through decaying

teeth dangling from threads

in the mouth of last-ditch hope.

Alternative fact: I will fight for you too.

I’m the brown daughter

of a black man from Dallas who died

like black men do: too soon,

back broke, inevitably. In

retrospect we should have

buried him in the worn down

beanie he wore every day:

yellow, green and black—

Appropriation or premonition?

Were he here, he’d shrug, say,

ain’t no surprise. Them white folk

never meant us t’have too much

slack in that rope. How do I tell him

I can’t give up like that? How

do I tell him, he named me

after a place designed to resist:

cocoa leaves and tamarind breeze,

cutlass slash, and Parish streets.

Did he know my name

would call attention to

how very American I am?

A tiny white misery has spread

disease-like from every he doesn’t

mean that, each he tells it like it is,

and words are just words I heard

from all the well-meaning

white folk who voted him

in. Between Standing Rock

and Flint, Michigan

—I am here.

Between refugee

and immigrant

—I am here.

Between birth control

and rape control

—I am here.

Between Nina Simone’s teeth

and pendulum quiver

—I am here.

—Poets Respond

February 2, 2017

Jamaica Baldwin: “This piece was written in response to the daily lies espoused by the new president and his administration, the emergence of the phrase ‘alternative fact‘ in the political lexicon, and the simple fact of Trump’s presidency.” (website)