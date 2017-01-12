January 12, 2017

Edward Bartók-Baratta

BREAD

Not so much texture

as the life deep within,

the density when you heft

that silent, brown loaf

into your gloved palm, weigh it out

there, appreciate this

still, warm mystery: the call

of yeast to flour

in a damp, wooden tray, to

repopulate itself, a self-contained

antithesis to war; then

the kneading, the pulse and the flow

of what you hold so near

to yourself, of what

you do not know, the energy worked

into the resilient dough. You hum

while young animals work

below the window, and you wipe out

a wooden bowl, and prepare to partake

of the meal that is built

in the delicate balance between

your love and your fear.

—from Rattle #16, Winter 2001

__________

Edward Bartók-Baratta: “Poetry is a musical, artistic, verbal response, rather than bringing more violence into the world.”