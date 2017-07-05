July 5, 2017

Truth Thomas

BOARDWALK EMPIRE

Atlantic City is a good trip

if you want to teach your children

about pimps and screaming

and gunshots screaming

at three o’clock in the morning,

and seagulls that eat better

than people do, and wheelchairs

parking people with oxygen

tanks for guards—people

with canyons, instead of bags,

under their eyes, addiction lighting

their eyes like LEDs in flat

screens, at the boardwalk,

on the boardwalk, Under

the Boardwalk, where only

sirens sing, at the Trump

Taj Mahal, at 3 o’clock

in the morning. At 3 o’clock

in the morning, you can order

Buffalo chicken pizza, with blue

cheese on the side, from South

End Pizza, and they will bring it

to your room—if you have

a room. Say you have a room,

and paper to flame for a pie,

and you’re not sleeping

in the shadow of “The Donald,”

of “The Donald Duck,”

of the “Dick,” also known

as Donald, at Trump Taj Mahal,

where even seagulls

have comb-overs, yours will be

a good room. Wet bars thirst

for these rooms. All pimps know

these rooms, like lipstick tricked

knows sucky sucky sounds.

You might be on the 42nd floor.

You might be loopy in loot.

If you are loopy with loot,

your good time sugar will be glazed,

but if you are not buttered and hot,

thick with bread, you will be

a Happy Meal for seagulls,

in Atlantic City—in America

City—and tourists will clap

for these birds, finger them in phones,

as they Hitchcock into storm,

tornado into pecks,

scavenge whimpers of your children,

and shit them out, up and down

the Ferris wheeling street.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

__________

Truth Thomas: “I’ve always been drawn to poetry that uplifts and transforms in the context of social justice activism. There is courage, humility, and a sense of useful purpose in the spirit of such work that appeals to me. In that light, I do not write for me. Primarily, I write as honestly as I can to reflect the world in which I live in the hope that my efforts will help somebody.” (facebook)