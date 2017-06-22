June 22, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2017: Artist’s Choice

Image: “The Pink Bird Corridor” by Soren James. “Birds of a Feather” was written by Lianne Kamp for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2017, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Lianne Kamp

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

And this, my friend,

is how the end is

determined to find us—

after eons of evolution,

after miraculous miles

of twisting DNA,

trailing through the

telescopic corridors

and the electric synopsis—

to be pared down

to the bare bones,

to be stripped of

all our trappings

like so many proud

peacocks unawares

that their plumage

has fallen away

—Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2017

Artist’s Choice

[download audio]

__________

Comment from the artist, Soren James, on this selection: “From a wonderfully diverse collection of poems, I’ve chosen one that I found perhaps the most concise—its pared style echoing its meaning. Philosophically rich, the poem covers a surprising amount of ground—from genial opening to abstract comment on everything—in less than a hundred words. Loved it.”