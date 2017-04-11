Ellen Steinbaum

BIDS FOR BORDER WALL NOW BEING TAKEN

a found poem

One bidder wants

to cover it with solar panels.

Another suggests a deck

to offer tourists scenic views.

Traditional bids are interspersed

with more whimsical ideas

like polished concrete

studded with stones and

artifacts to make the wall a piece

of art. Designs must be able to

repel pickaxes and sledge-

hammers for at least an hour

and be aesthetically pleasing

from the north side.

—Poets Respond

April 11, 2017

Ellen Steinbaum: “This is a found poem: taken from an AP story and exact in all but one word (‘studded,’ rather than ‘augmented’ because the syllables sounded right). I had not been thinking of submitting a Response poem but this presented itself in all its horrifying perfection. The thought of a person desperate enough to use a sledgehammer or pickax for an hour haunts me.” (website)