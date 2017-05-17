May 17, 2017

Pepper Trail

AT THE FORESTRY INSTITUTE, HANOI

They are modestly proud of it

Their bomb crater, behind the greenhouses

They lead visitors out through the re-grown grove

Warning of mud and roots, where it waits

Water-filled, its clay walls braced with bamboo

Round as a temple cistern

December 1972, more bombs fell on Hanoi

Than on London during the Blitz

You can see the photos in the War Museum

On Dien Bien Phu Boulevard, by the Lenin statue

Block after block of small buildings, flat

Nothing standing but the people

A few steps from the crater is a bunker

Rounded, half-buried in leaves and soil

You can go inside and sit

Imagine the forester hiding there

As his rosewood trees burst and burned

Holding in his arms a metal box of seeds

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

Tribute to Civil Servants

[download audio]

__________

Pepper Trail: “For the past eighteen years, I have worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a forensic ornithologist, identifying bird remains that are evidence in wildlife crime investigations. This strange, rewarding, and troubling job brings me face to face with death every day of my working life. It has also taken me to places like Vietnam, where I worked on combatting the illegal wildlife trade, and wrote ‘At the Forestry Institute, Hanoi.’ I spend much of my free time in nature (my graduate work involved field studies of animal behavior), and many of my poems reflect my close observation of the living world.” (twitter)