May 29, 2017

Steven Chung

ANIMAL DENSITIES

Polar bears have either gone extinct

or learned to camouflage better,

because when your home is meltwater,

you have to hide in ice. Which is to say,

the density of the animal doesn’t matter

when the world itself is drowning.

In the Arctic the tundra sun stays in the sky

all day like a watchful parent; my mother would call this

ski weather. But this type of permanence

is unhealthy. We all need reminders of our mortality

in small doses. A six-hour death,

the sun later rising in a funeral procession. No—

night is proof we can still exist

when the heavens doubt us.

They never trust us: I am not a hunter,

but at seventeen I have killed three bears

into their constituent parts: hope and hunger,

which the sea salt preserves past expiration.

Soon more of this will happen.

After all, salt is just a transparent stone

that needs reshaping. Sometimes you can pretend

it is quicksand and bury yourself for a few seconds,

to be of the earth. In these cases,

the density of the animal never matters.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

[download audio]

__________

Steven Chung: “Poetry will last as long as the world does. It’s up to us to keep both alive.”