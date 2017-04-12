April 12, 2017

David Citino

AN ENGLISHMAN NEVER VENTURES FAR WITHOUT CERTAIN NECESSITIES

—Nor should you,

insists the ad for British Airways. Yes,

an Englishman, like his brother the American,

Finn, Serbo-Croat, Tajik, Tutsi, Hutu and Bushman,

a man anywhere intent on collecting the finer things—

what daring and cash entitles him to—never

is far from a good book, a damn fine Scotch,

clothes that make him, leather boots, pith helmet

that screams adventure, and of course

a rapt, adoring woman, the youngest, thinnest

most flexible model available, who will stare

at him as if he were the Christ Himself

and open arms and heart, and mouth and legs

as far as she can, moaning to him Oh

my God! until he’s sated, unthrobbing, unerect

at last, needing only to turn over and begin

to snore as the giant bird on its way to lands

of further adventure soars and roars

through the grand, sparkling stars.

—from Rattle #18, Winter 2002

Tribute to Teachers

__________

David Citino: “Every day is news. New news. Old news. Local, national, intercellular, intermuscular, international, interstellar, intergalactic. The very latest. Dish and dirt. Hash and rehash. Exclusive truth, and just what we expect from the usual sources. Every so often, we even find poetry, the news that stays news, as Pound says. What’s hot? What’s not? It’s our duty to try to find out.” (webpage)