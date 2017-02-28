February 28, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2017: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Days In San Francisco #1, 1984” by Harry Wilson. “An Accounting” was written by Joanna Preston for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2017, and selected by Timothy Green as the Editor’s Choice winner.

__________

Joanna Preston

AN ACCOUNTING

And the days spill like soot from a fireplace,

ash of them dusting skin.

Days hoarded like krugerrands.

Days transfixed, pinned

like beetles to the pages

of her clothes. Their passage a shuffle

of dried leaves, hoarse whisper

of an overdue bill. She plucks

unattended days out of the air

—hey presto and a shower of doves.

Days like confetti litter the streets.

Days like bankers litter the streets.

How they gather, the days. Haggard moths

to a lantern. Hungry mouths

to a soup canteen.

A paper boat of wasted days

unfolds in the gutter, forgets itself

in the rain.

—Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2017

Editor’s Choice Winner

__________

Comment from the editor on this selection: “Preston has crafted a poem full of great images and great music, and at the end of the day I think that’s all poetry really wants. While many other poets had similar reactions to Wilson’s photograph—maybe it’s the year, too; 1984 is now 33 years gone—this was the poem that best captured the emotion of these fleeting days.”