Meg Pokrass

AMERICA

I drive a hummer in America

because it is mighty.

A mighty woman in

a mountainous car.

Nobody can phase me or tousle

my spirit in that impossible thing.

Dreams are primitive pests,

laughable and like stick figure

insects. I swat them away

while reciting the names of African countries.

I imagine speeding over land lumps

with my very best friend,

the two of us laughing about

childish things. I am a child

in America. Later, the phone rings,

it is a telemarketer, the kitchen

is a mess, she has a solution to something.

There are marks up and down my body,

welts like little dead kisses.

Friends think I am sad,

but they don’t know about my plans.

They have never lived in my house,

with that husband, or that friend,

or felt that breeze,

the one that keeps me awake.

—Poets Respond

May 18, 2017

__________

Meg Pokrass: “This poem is about the nightmarish world of Trump America.” (website)