January 4, 2017

Charles Tisdale

AIR BORNE

Air is the one element that takes a low

Profile. You are not thinking of debris

After a tornado, or even the slight

Ruffle of a feather beneath the nose

Of your mother to tell you she is still

Alive, though barely. To stir means to kill,

Rushing in fury; to snuff a candle,

Blessing. Faith is a vacuum, being instilled

With a certain evidence of things

Not seen. Try not to breathe for any longer

Than a minute. Feel the burning, the will.

Before birth, your cheeks did not depend

On this. From the rhythm of someone else’s

Breathing you came to count on inhalation

As a muted gasp, while to let go tended

To be a sigh. Your tie to this was not

A noose, but a lifeline. A later ocean

Reproduced this, the intake and the fall.

In a fluid existence the notion

Has occurred to you that this hearing

Is through a glass darkly. One day you will know

As you are known, and call it lung’s devotion.

What you are wondering is why angels might

Have needed wings. For at times your life

Has endured such straits you have pleaded

To be airlifted. You saw a bright light,

In cloven tongues, and then your body rose

An inch and a half from the floor. The blood

In your vessels kept beating to the same

Double time of pulse and temple, a flood

Of well-being in dire circumstances.

The Bible never defined what grace was,

But for once you think you understood.

It is not always so clear. You wish you

Could get your oxygen from a cylinder.

Applying the brakes exerts pressure somewhere

Sight cannot see. At times you almost rue

The invisible was ever dreamed up.

You spend a lot of time doing aerobic

Exercises. You cultivate an air.

Believing in such a claustrophobic

Creed is so stifling you need to ventilate

Like a whale. You wish you could live in two

Elements, and not feel guilty, or deiphobic.

To look to heaven is like taking in breath,

An involuntary muscle. On a moonless

Night, space is more infinite than the stars.

The jet stream is nothing you are aware

Of, but without it there would be no

Prevailing winds. They say you cannot

Commit suicide by refusing. Try

And you end up red in the face with dots

In your eyes. Or, passing out and only

Proving that air is a kind of unseen

Persistence, like a god, both here and not.

—from Rattle #53, Fall 2016

[download audio]

__________

Charles Tisdale: “I have taught literature and language to various age groups and am currently a part-time instructor of Latin and Photography at a middle school in Rockingham County, North Carolina. I write poetry because I believe the ultimate truth is indiscernible, absolute justice in unattainable, but pure beauty is right before my eyes. I do not think I could live without writing poems.”