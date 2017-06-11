Carter Smith

AFTER THE PARIS ACCORD

I’m just trying to say these two trees

and the birds in them, some egrets

and a kind of stork I’m seeing

for the very first time, and a

spoonbill or two, and otters

somewhere in the water, I’m thinking

how can I subtract my thinking,

maybe just a memory for now, the shutters

of houses here and there, I slept

in some, or stood and felt

the water’s pull, I asked

something, my asking

was out of place, I know that

was the meaning, attaching

some little pleasure to

some little phrase, making

it last, and at the time

we said it’s all here, we

came this far, we waved, wasn’t

it something

—Poets Respond

June 11, 2017

Carter Smith: “This poem responds to the well-reported U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.” (website)