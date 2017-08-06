August 6, 2017

Jordan Durham

AFTER SEEING PRINCESS DIANA ON THE COVER OF PEOPLE MAGAZINE

When I say my mother cried once

as she watched the evening

news, the corn stood stalk-high.

The drought plaguing our following summer

had not yet hit. My father sitting

on the couch, or floor, or my memory of him

not wanting to leave, had not left. My mother cried

as the news encompassed each station—

Princess Di, her driver, the crash

under the rim of night in that black

car. I did not know the impact

of grief waving through years of a life,

of a final harvest before knowing a field will never regrow.

The way we watched our field out back outgrow us

became our way of telling time

and realized it never asked

before sticking our ankles and flying June bugs,

one by one, into our ears. I watched her mourn

for weeks as the minute she stopped watching

and looked down at the carpet turned into hours

of days in bed. What I did not understand

about a crown is the relevance a woman has

after no longer wearing it: my mother’s mother

never a royal but as many years dead

as now is the princess. This underpinning the facts:

that motherhood and missing

never breathe separate air. As if

that wasn’t enough heft

for one woman, a body knowing loss

through the growth of wind in her

lungs, my mother too knows

to replace the monotonous ring

and ring of that phone call the royal family

must have received, with two knocks, heavy

as Oldsmobile metal, hanging

in the space between

door and man. The police officer

waiting in early evening’s breeze,

my grandfather reaching to answer and carry

the sound forever in his ears—his son,

my mother’s brother before her mother

died, died on a Sunday. Like the princess,

it was an accident. Yet, the news will never show how

when my mother watches her face inevitably

appear in the news every August, time stops

for both her and Di, because pictures

preserve one of them in the world,

and the driver of the other car,

who hit my mother’s brother,

continues to walk away, breathing.

—Poets Respond

August 6, 2017

Jordan Durham: “Not a year goes by since August 1997 that there is not some sort of news coverage about Princess Diana’s death. I acutely remember when it came across our TV during the nightly news—my father, mother, and me all watching, unable to turn away, and my mother beginning to cry. At the time, I could not understand why my mother felt so much emotion over a royal she never knew. As I grew older, I began to realize how the present sometimes unnerves our past. More so than anything, I view this poem as a meditation on empathy, and how our ghosts never truly leave us.” (twitter)