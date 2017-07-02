July 2, 2017

Megan Merchant

A TOWN PRAYING FOR RAIN

The man at the bar says

the moon isn’t full enough

for her milk to drop.

I plug a quarter in the

jukebox and dance

anyway,

the bass beat of slurry

planes bellying low

overhead.

Someone spills a beer,

that hints of cinder

at the tail end.

It is in our hair—

the ash—fine

coating windows

and cars,

the hills—ghost-lit

with loss.

The waitress says,

it looks like sunset

at noon

and calls her children

to see if the road

home has closed.

I drive home

the way of grasslands,

past nineteen flags

planted into the earth.

Horses flank the side

of the road,

galloping.

For those who cannot

haul out

it has come to this—

stamping a name

and address

along the body

of the horse

before setting it free.

—Poets Respond

June 27, 2017

__________

Megan Merchant: “I live at the edge of a town that is burning (Goodwin Fire), at the edge of a month that marks a tremendous loss (the Granite Mountain Hotshots). We have declared a state of emergency, but there is no chaos. There are people opening their homes, donating supplies, hauling out livestock and elderly—there is a community that has worn loss and sacrifice, but also resiliency and compassion. We are all praying to our gods for rain.” (website)