February 23, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2017: Artist’s Choice
Image: “Days In San Francisco #1, 1984” by Harry Wilson. “A Town of Mirrors and Quaking Forty-Fours” was written by Richard Manly Heiman for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2017, and selected by Wilson as the Artist’s Choice winner.
A TOWN OF MIRRORS AND QUAKING FORTY-FOURS
—Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2017
Artist’s Choice Winner
Comment from the artist, Harry Wilson, on this selection: “Richard triggered enough of the city that I knew, experienced, and loved. And of course it was also a time that I returned to through his poem. It is a different city now, but I keep going back anyway. So it was his focus on the city that did it. There were other poets that made the choice difficult, though—thanks to Judy Kaber and Loretta Walker, and their more personal takes.”