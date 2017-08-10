August 10, 2017

"A Stem Word or Sentence" by Regina King

Regina King

A STEM WORD OR SENTENCE

while offering freedom to continue,
is a flexibility taunt in that it can
suggest some kind of connection
as a high-flying kite released
or held back from the owner’s
spindle. Sometimes getting
caught on a branch of tree or
even worse a telephone wire.

My friend’s younger brother,
James, a heavy drug user,
cleaned up his act, and fell
in love with those airplanes,
the ones with remote control.
Sober and clean on a beautiful
Sunday, with his newfound sense
of love and prayer,

went to the park with
his like-minded friends.
Took his plane to the grassy knoll,
spun it out like a fisherman
into the power lines.

from Rattle #19, Summer 2003
Tribute to the Twenty-Minute Poem

__________

Regina King: “What’s in my bag is discovery.”

