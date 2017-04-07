April 7, 2017

Patrick Rosal

A MEMORY ON THE EVE OF THE RETURN OF THE U.S. MILITARY TO SUBIC BAY

Every day in America

I am trying to be taken

seriously

When

the United States last

owned the naval base at Subic Bay

my uncle (my father’s distant

cousin) was a colonel in charge

of Philippine forces under

Marcos On our first and only

visit to the Philippines

my brother (maybe eight)

and I (thirteen?) were left

alone in my uncle’s house

with one of my uncle’s

guards and my uncle’s grandson—

a boy maybe five And

when the guard dashed out

to eat lunch he left the front door

open

and the five-year-old with us

The sentry

had slid his gun under a small table

beside the door And the boy

who spoke no English

picked up the automatic and

pointed the rifle at my chest

then

my brother’s

head

The boy

was smiling

It must have been funny

on the other side

of the gun I couldn’t simply stroll

my little brother past the barrel

to the door where it was a bright

blue day I couldn’t see

the safety from where I was standing

So I said

Put that down I’m serious

and the boy laughed

I said Put it down It’s not a joke

and the boy laughed

some more He laughed

in the colonel’s language and

he laughed in mine as if we all

understood the laughter I’m serious

Sometimes

I think there

are two countries

one

on either side of a gun There

are guns at the borders but

that’s how borders are made

They are made of guns

I’m

serious

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

2016 Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Patrick Rosal: “I think I’d like to say that this poem is curious to me. It mystifies me. I am five different people in this poem, standing in five different places. I’m refracted and multiplied. Some of me is even absent. If I had my way, I’d be the door.” (website)