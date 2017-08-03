August 3, 2017

Judith Tate O’Brien

A LITTLE SERMON

My advice to you is this: Commit

some bright, brave sins

while you have time. I admit

that most of mine

are timid, and now, confined

to a wheelchair, if I decide to go

where deviltries invite me,

I’d have to have my husband drive me.

—from Rattle #18, Winter 2002

Tribute to Teachers

__________

Judith Tate O’Brien: “I am a retired teacher and psychotherapist, who married widower with five daughters, and lived to tell about it. I find that humor helps me cope with a stroke, which left me wheel-chaired. I read and/or write poetry every day partly because I can do it sitting, mostly because I love to.”