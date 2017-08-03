August 3, 2017

A LITTLE SERMON
My advice to you is this: Commit
some bright, brave sins
while you have time. I admit
that most of mine
are timid, and now, confined
to a wheelchair, if I decide to go
where deviltries invite me,
I’d have to have my husband drive me.
—from Rattle #18, Winter 2002
Tribute to Teachers
__________
Judith Tate O’Brien: “I am a retired teacher and psychotherapist, who married widower with five daughters, and lived to tell about it. I find that humor helps me cope with a stroke, which left me wheel-chaired. I read and/or write poetry every day partly because I can do it sitting, mostly because I love to.”